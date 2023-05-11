Android 14 Beta Now Available for More Smartphones; Check out the List!

Google recently released the first beta of Android 14 for Pixel phones and has now opened up its availability to more smartphones from different OEMs at Google I/O 2023. The tech giant has also released Android 14 beta 2 for the Pixel phones and highlighted some of the enhancements that will come along with Android 14. Check out the details right below.

Android 14 Beta: Eligible Devices

Android 14 beta is now available for phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQOO, Tecno, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Lenovo, and Nothing. More phones and brands should join the list soon. Check out the list below.

OnePlus 11

Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 12T

iQOO 11

Nothing Phone (1)

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Tecno Camon 20 series

Vivo X90 series

Lenovo Tab Extreme

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Android 14 beta update can be easily installed and all you have to do is follow the aforementioned brands’ instructions. Just ensure you have a backup of the data. And bear in mind, beta updates are usually buggy, so be prepared. Visit this link to get the beta on your eligible smartphone.

Android 14: Features

Google has talked about some of the features of Android 14. This includes the 10-bit high dynamic range called Ultra HDR for more vibrant colors and better contrast. There are improved camera extensions for access to features like in-sensor zoom, Postview, and much more.

Image: Android Developers Blog

With Android 14, Health Connect will now become a default functionality and will have new features like the exercise routes feature, an improved ability to log menstrual cycles, and more. There’s support for lossless audio formats, a predictive back button along with more UI enhancements, and more. We will be soon coming up with an article on some of the best Android 14 features, so keep a check!

Android 14 is still in its beta stages and is expected to become stable sometime in August. We will keep you posted on more updates around it, so, stay tuned.