Samsung Unveils Pokemon Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3; Check It out Here!

Samsung has added a new special Pokemon Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as another attempt at themed smartphones editions. This one comes with Pokemon-themed elements, and that’s not just limited to the foldable phone. It joins the various special edition models of its phones such as the Bespoke Galaxy Z Flip 3 or the BTS-themed Z Flip 3. Here’s a look at it.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition Introduced

The new special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been introduced in South Korea and comes in a huge hamper. This includes the foldable phone painted in black, the Pikachu clear cover set with stickers (which can be customized), a Pokemon pouch with a lanyard strap, a Pikachu keychain, a Pokemon custom pack, and a Poke Ball-shaped stand.

Besides the Pokemon-themed goodie box, people can get access to the Pokemon-inspired themes, wallpapers, and ringtones. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition is now listed on the company’s website but details shall be provided in a few days.

There’s also no word on its pricing and availability details as of now. Plus, we don’t if this presumably limited edition version of the phone will reach other countries or not.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition Details

While this special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 goes for different looks, the hardware part remains the same. So, you will get a clamshell design with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (when opened) and a 1.9-inch AMOLED secondary display present on its outer cover. The main display supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, there are dual rear snappers, both rated at 12MP and a 10MP selfie shooter. It comes with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging, has IPX8 water and dust resistance, supports 5G, and more.

So, how do find the new Pokemon Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!