Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition Arrives with 49 Possible Color Combinations

After launching the Galaxy Z Flip 3, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, with a bigger cover display and IPX8 rating earlier this year, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition at its Unpacked Part 2 event today. Although the device comes with similar specs as the original Z Flip 3, buyers will be able to personalize the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition with customizable glass back-panels and frame to match their desired style.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition Launched

At its second-edition Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. Now, if you take a look at the dictionary definition of bespoke, it means a product that’s particularly made for a customer or a user. So, as the name suggests, Samsung will let users choose their desired color scheme and customize their Z Flip 3 devices with up to 49 possible color combinations.

Customizable Glass Back Panels and Frames

The special edition Z Flip 3 will come with customizable glass back panels, both for the top part and the bottom part. So, customers will be able to choose from five different colors for the back panel of their Z Flip 3 device during the buying process. They can choose a different color for the bottom section and a different color for the top portion to mix and match the back panel. The five colors that customers will be able to choose include blue, yellow, pink, white, and black.

Now, other than customizing the back panels, customers can also choose a color for the frame and the hinge portion of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. This way, they will be able to truly customize their devices with unique looks and designs. However, the frame and the hinge colors only include silver and black.

In the blog post, Samsung says that it did a lot of research to choose the colors that are offered for the back panels and frames of the Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. The company “researched current and future color trends and analyzed sociocultural trends to anticipate changes in customers’ preferences and needs.” So, with the different color options, users will be able to customize their devices in 49 color combos.

Moreover, with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, the Korean giant is offering an exclusive Bespoke Upgrade Care plan for customers to change the colors of the back panels of their device for a small fee whenever they want to. They can register at Samsung’s official website to replace their device panels with new colors after buying the device initially.

Internal Specifications

Other than body-customization options, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition does not bring anything new to the table specs-wise. It comes with a 1.9-inch cover display, 12MP dual-camera system at the back, a 3,300mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 888 chip as its predecessor. Furthermore, the device boasts an IPX8 rating for water resistance, which is rare in foldable devices like this one. You can catch up on the specs of the Z Flip 3 with our launch article from right here.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, Samsung will sell the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition along with customized glass back panels with a price tag of $1,099 (~Rs 82,415), which is a tad bit higher than the $999 price tag of the regular model.

The device will be available to buy in Korea, the UK, the USA, France, Canada, and Australia, starting today. The company will expand the availability of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition to more countries in the coming days.