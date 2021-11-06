Flipkart Launches ‘Love It or Return It’ 15-Day Trial Program for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3

Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart has introduced a new ‘Love it or return it’ promotional offer that lets customers claim a 100% refund on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3 within a period of 15 days. As Sammobile reports, the offer is valid from November 3 to November 17 or for the first 100 units sold in this duration.

Try Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Flip 3 for 2 Weeks

It’s worth noting that the offer is valid only in select cities of India, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Vadodara. If you’re in one of these cities, you can purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 and choose to claim a 100% refund in case you change your mind.

To avail refund, you’ll have to raise a return request and enter the IMEI number and personal details. You’ll have to then install a diagnostic app to confirm the working status of the foldable and schedule a pickup for the device. The rest is the standard refund process and the amount will get credited within a week.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at Rs. 84,999 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at Rs. 1,49,999. If you’re planning to use this offer just to try out the new foldables, visiting the nearest Samsung store to get a hands-on experience would be a better option, in my opinion. On the other hand, those planning to shell out money on a fancy new Samsung foldable could consider this offer as an added bonus.

If you choose to go with the Z Flip 3, do not forget to go through our list of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases and covers to protect your new foldable device.