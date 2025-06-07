Gemini Can Now Run Scheduled Actions Just Like ChatGPT

In line with Google’s vision to make Gemini a ‘personal, proactive, and powerful’ AI assistant, Gemini is now getting support for scheduled tasks. You can now schedule tasks for a specific time, and Gemini will create an action for you. You can create scheduled actions by entering a prompt in natural language, and Gemini will handle the task seamlessly.

This can be particularly helpful for streamlining routine tasks like checking the stock price of a particular company, showing the summary of your unread emails, and generating a summary of your calendar every morning. You can also schedule actions to stay updated on your sports team or favorite athlete.

The new scheduled actions feature is rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, starting today. Some Google Workspace business and education plans are also getting this new feature. You can manage all scheduled tasks under the ‘Scheduled Actions’ settings page in Gemini.

Note that ChatGPT received support for scheduled tasks and reminders at the beginning of 2025. It looks like with scheduled actions, memory, and an Agent mode in Gemini, Google is trying to bring feature parity between Gemini and ChatGPT. At I/O 2025, Google announced that Gemini now has 400 million monthly active users (MAU), compared to ChatGPT’s 600 million MAU.