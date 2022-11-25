Samsung Galaxy S23 Expected to Support This iPhone 14 Feature

Samsung will soon launch the Galaxy S23 flagship series, for which numerous rumors and leaks have started coming in. The most recent one suggests that the Galaxy S23 phones will include one of the important features of the iPhone 14, which is satellite connectivity. Check out the details below to know more.

Galaxy S23 Series to Get Satellite Connectivity

As per a report by The Elec, Samsung is considering adopting satellite connectivity for its upcoming Galaxy S23 series. The functionality is currently available on the latest iPhone 14 lineup and even on Huawei’s Mate 50 phones.

Samsung is expected to partner with Iridium, a company that uses 66 low-orbit communication satellites to provide communication services in space. Apple, on the other hand, has collaborated with Globalstar for this.

For those who don’t know, satellite communications will help users talk to others in emergency situations when there’s no or low network. Samsung’s take on this is expected to get the added ability to send messages and small-sized images (at hundreds of kbps). This can be enabled by using a small antenna (a challenge for now) for voice and high-speed data communication. Samsung seems to have completed the challenge of including one in a smartphone.

If done, Samsung can end up making the feature much more convenient and widely accessible. It remains to be seen if this information ends up becoming true and if Samsung makes the functionality more useful.

It is also suggested that the Galaxy S23 phones will come with improved in-display fingerprint scanning, possibly based on Qualcomm’s new 3D Soni Gen 3 sensor. The devices could also support Wi-Fi 7.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be launched in the first week of February and could be available on February 17, which is earlier than usual. The Galaxy S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra are highly expected to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Rumors hint at a tweaked and enhanced version. The S23 Ultra could also feature a 200MP main camera with the ISOCELL HP1 sensor, and other members of the series are also expected to see several camera upgrades. Some design tweaks, an improved battery life, a possible Light mode to save the battery, and more are also expected.

Since these details are rumors, they shouldn’t be treated as official details and it would be best to wait for some. We will let you know when there’s something substantial. So, stay tuned, and do share your thoughts on the Galaxy S23 series supporting satellite communication in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Galaxy S22 Series