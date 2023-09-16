Samsung Galaxy S23 FE’s New Leaked Render Shows Its Attractive Colors

The Galaxy S23 FE is safely Samsung’s most rumored smartphone, which will succeed the Galaxy S21 FE (which recently got refreshed) after Samsung skipped the Galaxy S22 FE. The launch is expected to happen soon and before this becomes official, we have a new render of the phone, which showcases the design and its possible colors in full glory. Check it out!

Galaxy S23 FE Colors Leaked

Official-looking render of the Galaxy S23 FE has now appeared, courtesy of MSPowerUser. This features the phone in four colors, namely, Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive. My favorite is the Purple Lavender and if this ends up becoming official, it would be interesting to see it in real life.

The design is akin to that of the Galaxy S23 (and even previous renders) with three individual rear cameras arranged vertically, rounded edges, and a center-placed punch-hole upfront. The bezels, however, are visibly thicker and you can’t call the display completely bezel-less.

Source: MSPowerUser

As for other details, the Galaxy S23 FE was recently spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium website with the model number ‘SM-S711U,’ which confirmed its wireless charging capabilities. This is expected to be limited to 4.4W but we expect at least 15W.

Talking about the spec sheet, there’s no confirmation as such. But rumors have hinted at a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with possible support for a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone could be powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset but the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 could also power it.

Expect 50MP rear cameras with OIS support, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and Android 13 topped with One UI 5.1. The price could be under Rs 50,000 but we are yet to see how this turns out. The launch is expected this year and we are still awaiting an official word regarding this. We will keep you posted with further updates, so, stay tuned!

Featured Image Galaxy S23 FE Render/OnLeaks