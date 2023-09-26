Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Price Leaked; Check It Out!

Samsung is soon expected (possibly next month) to introduce the much-rumored Galaxy S23 FE as teasers have started coming in. Now prior to the official details about its launch, we now have a hint of its pricing. Check out the details below.

Galaxy S23 FE Price Could Excite Many!

A recent report by MySmartPrice has revealed that the Galaxy S23 FE will be priced at $599 (~Rs 49,800), which is interesting given that the Galaxy S21 FE was priced at $699 (~ Rs 58,100) when it was launched in January last year.

This might impact the pricing of the Galaxy S23 FE in India and there are chances it may cost you a little lower. That said, nothing is concrete as of now. Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Buds FE alongside, which could come with a price tag of $99 (~ Rs 8,200). The rumored Galaxy Tab S9 FE might be included in the list too.

The Galaxy S23 FE is speculated to have a design similar to that of the Galaxy S23 and may feature three vertically placed rear cameras. A recent rumor has revealed that the phone could come in Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive colorways. You can expect rounded corners and a punch-hole screen.

Source: MSPowerUser

As for the specs, the S23 FE could have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. You can expect two chipset variants; Exynos 2200 for the global markets and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the US and Canada. On the camera front, there could be a 50MP main snapper with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera could stand at 10.5MP.

It could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and run Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Additional details might include wireless charging support, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, among other things.

We are yet to get official details from Samsung and this is expected to happen pretty soon. We shall update you once we acquire something substantial, so, stay tuned. Also, are you excited about the Galaxy S23 FE? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: Galaxy S21 FE