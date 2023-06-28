Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Won’t Bring a New Design, Hint Leaked Renders

It has been over a year since Samsung launched its S21 Fan Edition smartphone, with no S22 FE device on the horizon. However, the prospect of the S23 FE is high. Just a few days back, we received fresh leaks speculating about the launch later this year. Now, to solidify those claims, we have our first look at the device itself. Continue reading to find out more.

Galaxy S23 FE First Look is Out!

Acclaimed leakster OnLeaks has shared some exclusive renders of the upcoming S23 FE smartphone with SmartPrix. From the looks of it, the device looks pretty much like the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+.

The renders reveal the phone in black and white color options, with a triple rear camera array and a center punch-hole selfie camera. The three rear cameras will protrude from the back in their separate circular enclosures. The right side of the mid-frame is home to the volume rockers and the power button while the bottom section houses the sim tray, USB-C port, primary speaker grill, and microphone. However, the most striking revelation is the existence of uneven and thick bottom and top bezels.

Source: OnLeaks and SmartPrix

It could be a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED flat panel with an under-display fingerprint reader and possible support for a high refresh rate. Apart from this, the device is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset or the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. It could offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Expect a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 4,500mAh battery with 25w fast charging support. It will most likely arrive with OneUI 5.2 based on Android 13 out of the box.

As of now, we do not have much concrete details about the device. So, it’s best to take these rumors with a grain of salt and expect more concrete details to develop. We will make sure to deliver the latest updates your way. In the meantime comment down your thoughts on the rumored S23 FE device below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks/SmartPrix