Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Live Image Appears as Launch Becomes Imminent

Samsung recently made its 5th Gen foldable phones official and along the way, confirmed the arrival of the rumored Galaxy S23 FE. While proper details still need to be disclosed, we now have a look at the phone’s live image and some details on its wireless charging capabilities, thanks to its visit to the Wireless Power Consortium website.

Galaxy S23 FE Details Leaked

A recent listing on the Wireless Power Consortium website confirms that the next-gen Galaxy FE smartphone will support wireless charging, much like the Galaxy S21 FE, which got a new variant in India recently. However, this seems limited to 4.4W, which is very slow. Although, there are chances that the smartphone will support at least 15W wireless charging.

Besides this, there’s a live image of the front of the Galaxy S23 FE. The display appears to have thin bezels and will most likely have a punch hole placed in the center. The volume rocker and the power button appear on the right side. As for the entire design, nothing much is known but this could follow the design ethos of the existing Galaxy S23 with a vertically-aligned camera bump, as suggested by leaked renders.

Source: WPC

The Galaxy S23 FE with the model number ‘SM-S711U’ was registered on July 26, so, it could be Samsung prepping up to launch it soon. Details on this should arrive sooner than later, given that the company’s representative expects to make an announcement soon.

As for the specs, the Galaxy S23 FE could come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset instead of a Snapdragon one. There could be a 50MP main snapper with OIS, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, among other things.

Confirmed details are still awaited and this should happen pretty soon. We will keep you posted on the developments, so stick around!

Featured Image: Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Render/OnLeaks