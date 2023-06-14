Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Will Likely Arrive In Q3 2023, Claims Report

It has been over a year since Samsung launched its S21 Fan Edition smartphone. However, there had been no sign of the S22 FE device on the horizon. And it looks like Samsung will skip the device altogether. However, based on a fresh set of leaks, it seems like we can expect Samsung’s next fan Edition smartphone, the S23 FE very soon. Continue reading to know more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launching Soon?

An exclusive report by SamMobile states that the Galaxy S23 FE will arrive in the third quarter of 2023 in select regions only. The smartphone will hit the global markets in Q4 2023 with wider availability in Q1 2024. There is no mention of the “select regions” where the smartphone will be made available initially.

The report also claims that the device will be powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset paired with AMD’s Xclipse 920 GPU. This configuration will remain consistent irrespective of the region it is launched in.

Galaxy S1 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE is expected to pack up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone is expected to come with a 50PM primary camera. This will be the same sensor as seen with the S22 and S23 series, sans the Ultra models. Additionally, it could pack a 4,500mAh battery and come with 25W fast charging support.

As of now, the details regarding Samsung’s next Fan Edition smartphone are scattered and limited. With the Q3 launch timeline, we can expect the device to arrive sometime next month, possibly alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5. So, it’s best to take these rumors with a grain of salt and expect more concrete details to develop. We will make sure to stay on top of it and deliver the latest updates your way. In the meantime comment down your thoughts on the rumored S23 FE device below.

Feature Image: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE