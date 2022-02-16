Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India on February 17

After officially introducing the Galaxy S22 series globally last week, Samsung has now announced that it will launch the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in India on February 17, which is tomorrow. This news comes after the Galaxy S22 series became available for pre-booking recently in the country.

Galaxy S22 Series Coming to India Tomorrow

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S22 lineup to the Indian users, as well as reveal its prices and offers during an official launch virtual event, scheduled for 12:30 pm tomorrow. The event can be live-streamed via the company’s social media platforms such as Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Meanwhile, the devices are still up for pre-order in India. So, if you are interested, you can pay a token amount of Rs 1,999, pre-book any of the Galaxy S22 phones, and also get a SmartTag worth Rs 2,699 for free.

To recall, the Galaxy S22 series comes with a Super AMOLED 2X display, improved cameras, and other enhancements. These phones are partially made up of recycled fishing nets as part of the company’s contribution towards a sustainable environment. All S22 models will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform in India, as confirmed recently, and come with a promise of up to 4 years of major software updates.

Galaxy S22 Series Details at a Glance

Starting with the S22 Ultra, it is the eldest of them all and comes with an integrated S Pen support, thanks to the merger of both the Galaxy S and Note series. It comes with a big 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The smartphone has 108MP quad rear cameras with various improved camera features, the Exper RAW app, and more. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, runs Android 12, and offers loads more. Learn how the Galaxy S22 Ultra compares to the Galaxy S21 Ultra right here.

The Galaxy S22 and the S22+ come with a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, respectively. They pack up 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, have 50MP triple rear cameras, run Android 12, and more. While the S22+ has a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, the S22 gets a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy S22 could start at Rs 69,900 while the Galaxy S22 Ultra could start at Rs 1,09,900. There’s no word on the Galaxy S22+ pricing in India as of now. We shall know all the confirmed details tomorrow, so stay tuned to this space.