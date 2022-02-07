Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy S22 Series Will Use Recycled Ocean-Bound Fishing Nets

Samsung is two days away from introducing its 2022 flagship Galaxy S22 series and the company has now revealed that the phones will integrate recycled ocean-bound plastic that can be dangerous for marine life. Here are the details.

Galaxy S22 Series Will Utilize Reused Fishing Nets

Samsung has revealed that the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, as well as, the future products will use a material made up of recycled fishing nets as its step towards a sustainable environment. While trying to reduce the presence of single-use plastics, the new initiative will also help the company introduce innovative designs for its products.

It is revealed that more than 640,000 fishing nets are abandoned, and they can not only prove fatal for marine life but also damage the coral reefs and their natural habitat.

In a press release, Samsung notes that it wants to address the issue of ocean pollution in a way that helps both users and the environment. It states, “Repurposing ocean-bound plastics is just the first step in our collective mission to address the climate crisis, and Samsung looks forward to using our scale, innovation, and open collaboration to uncover additional solutions.“

However, details on how the new material will be like remain unknown. Samsung is expected to reveal more details about this at its 2022 Unpacked event, scheduled for February 9 at 10 am EST (8:30 IST).

For the uninitiated, the event will see the entry of the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phones are expected to come with Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset variants, improved cameras, bigger batteries, and more. While the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will reportedly look a lot like the 2021 Galaxy S21 phones, the S22 Ultra model will see some design changes and come with a dedicated S Pen slot. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is also expected to launch alongside the GGalaxy S22 series.

We will let you know all the details once the launch takes place later this week. Hence, stay tuned to this space for more information.