Samsung Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 Series Now up for Pre-Order in India

Samsung just introduced the much-awaited flagship Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. While we still have to wait for these devices to reach India, they seem to have come closer to release as both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series are now available for pre-bookings in the country. Here’s how you can pre-order any of these products.

How to Pre-Book Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 Series

You can now pre-reserve the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra via Samsung India’s website or the Samsung Shop app. Just head over here and tap on the “Pre-reserve Now” option. To pre-book the Galaxy Tab S8, the Tab S8+, or the Tab S8 Ultra, visit this link.

Once done, pay a pre-booking amount of Rs 1,999 to complete the process. Now, you can be amongst the first people to use the new Galaxy S22 phones or the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. Pre-booking any of the Galaxy S22 or the Tab S8 devices can also help you get a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2,699 for free.

Since the pre-bookings have now started in India, we can expect Samsung to soon release the devices, possibly by mid-February.

As for the specs and features, the Galaxy S22 series includes three models, the Galaxy S22, the S22+, and the S22 Ultra. While the Galaxy S22 and the S22+ look similar to the Galaxy S21, the S22 Ultra has more of the Note looks, which also includes a dedicated S Pen slot. All three phones come with Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset variants, Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top, and more. They are also partially made up of recycled fishing nets.

As for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, all three tablets are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, have S Pen support, 45W fast charging support, run Android 12, and more. The Ultra variant comes with a notched display.

Do let us know if you pre-book any of the Galaxy S22/ Tab S8 devices in the comments below!