Samsung Will Not Release Galaxy S22 FE; Might Entirely Cancel the Galaxy FE Series

While Samsung has been pretty successful with its flagship Galaxy devices, the company seems to be confused about its FE series. Back in January this year, we saw the company release the Galaxy S21 FE. Then, the Korean giant released the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition just last month. And now, analysts believe that the company will not release the Galaxy S22 FE. In fact, they think that Samsung might have even canceled the Galaxy FE series. Let’s find out why!

Samsung Might Have Canceled the Galaxy FE Series: Report

According to a recent report by SamMobile, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, Samsung has decided to cancel the Galaxy S22 Fan Edition. The report states that the company is finding it difficult to place future FE series smartphones in its current portfolio. Hence, analysts believe that the company might have shelved the FE project, after launching the first FE-branded device back in 2020.

Getting into the details, the report claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, which was supposed to come with the SM-S900 model number, has not yet been spotted anywhere online or offline. This is unusual as popular smartphones like Samsung’s FE-series models tend to show up on Geekbench listings or rumors much before their expected launch. However, as per the report, the S22 FE does not exist.

Now, as we know, Samsung is not afraid to discontinue a series to make way for its other devices such as its foldables. We saw the company discontinue its Galaxy Note series, with many of the features being integrated into the company’s flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra lineup and the Galaxy Fold 3 lineup. So, it will not be surprising to see Samsung permanently discontinue its FE-series devices, going forward.

Featured Image: Representation of the Galaxy S21 FE