Samsung Could Reintroduce the Galaxy S21 FE and Here’s Its Possible Price!

While there’s almost no sign of the Galaxy S22 FE or the rumored Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung wants to keep the Fan Edition series intact and for this, it is now looking to introduce a new variant of the 2022’s Galaxy S21 FE in India with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Amidst these rumors, we have a look at the alleged phone’s pricing. Here are the details.

2023 Galaxy S21 FE Price Leaked

A recent report by 91Mobiles reveals that the new variant of the Galaxy S21 FE will be priced at Rs 49,999, which is less than the price of the one launched last year. This is for the 8GB+256GB model but we can expect more RAM+Storage configurations.

To recall, the original model with the Exynos 2100 SoC was introduced in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants and started at Rs 54,999. So, the new model could be a great deal, especially when bank offers could sweeten things. However, the use of an older chipset can be a problem considering we are awaiting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 later this year!

As for the other details, the 2023 Galaxy S21 FE is expected to share a resemblance with last year’s model and could feature the same 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and triple rear cameras (a 12MP main snapper with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens), along with a 32MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (2021)

It is expected to source its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery, which will support 25W fast charging. Expect 5G support, wireless charging, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and One UI 5 based on Android 13.

The launch is expected this month and hence, some official details could appear soon. Stay tuned for updates. Also, are you willing to go for another Galaxy S21 FE with an old chipset or would like to bet on the rumored Galaxy S23 FE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.