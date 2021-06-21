Samsung has expanded its mid-range M-series smartphone lineup with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M32 in India today. The device comes with a Mediatek chipset, a 90Hz display, and a massive battery to cater to power users.

So, before going to the price and availability, let me give you a quick rundown of the key specs and features of the new Galaxy M32.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Launched in India

The Galaxy M32 boasts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED panel with Samsung’s Infinity-U design. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and can go up to 800 nits of peak brightness. As a result, the Galaxy M32’s display is 1.3 times brighter than the Galaxy M42’s display that was launched in India last year.

Coming to the optics, the device features a quad-camera setup inside a square-shaped camera module at the back. It includes a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree FOV, and a couple of 2MP sensors for macro and portrait shots. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie snapper housed inside the waterdrop-notch.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M32 packs the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC that also powers devices like the Poco M2 Reloaded and Micromax IN 1. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The device also comes with a MicroSD slot that allows users to expand the memory up to 1TB.

The Galaxy M32 also packs a huge 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Thanks to this, the device can deliver up to 25 hours of video playtime, up to 130 hours of music playtime, and up to 40 hours of voice calls.

Other than these, the device comes with Samsung proprietary security solution Samsung Knox Security. At the bottom, there is a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, and a 3.5mm audio jack as well.

The device comes in two color variants – Light Blue and Black, along with a textured design at the back. It runs the latest OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M32 starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The higher-end 6GB + 128GB variant, on the other hand, comes at a price of Rs. 16,999. However, if you buy the device using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card, you can get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,250. That means the Galaxy M32 will be available for as low as Rs. 13,749 in India. The device will be available to buy on Amazon from June 28.