The rumors for the launch of the Galaxy M31s have been in the air for the past couple of months. Samsung itself has teased its next M-series budget phone in the past. And today, we have an official launch date for the Galaxy M31s.

As per a dedicated microsite that went live on Amazon India last night, Galaxy M31s launches on July 30th in the country. Samsung is marketing it as the phone with a #MasterShot camera. The launch date lines up with recent rumors, which suggested a July launch and August first sale timeline.

Further, the Amazon listing confirms some of the key features for the Galaxy M31s – the upgrades it brings over its predecessor that was launched only five months ago in February 2020.

Galaxy M31s Rumored Specs

First up, Samsung is switching out the waterdrop notch for a modern center punch-hole design. The company dubs it the Infinity-O display and it will be an sAMOLED Full-HD+ panel, as per the listing. We do not know the screen size just yet.

You will find a quad-camera system on the rear, helmed by a 64MP primary sensor. The rumor mill suggests that an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and 5MP macro camera will round up the kitty. The cameras and LED flash will be seated inside a square camera cutout. Samsung is also porting its ‘Single Take’ feature that captures multiple photos and videos in one take to the Galaxy M31s.

The Amazon listing does not reveal anything about what is under the hood here. We have, however, heard that Samsung will employ its in-house Exynos 9611 chipset that was also used aboard the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s before this. You will also find 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage in tow.

Galaxy M31s will come equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery – the same as its predecessor, but with improved charging speeds. The listing confirms 25W fast-charging and reverse charging support.

It will be interesting to see how Samsung prices its phones going forward, especially since demand is expected to increase due to the anti-China sentiments in the country.