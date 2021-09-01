Samsung Galaxy A52s with Snapdragon 778 5G, 64MP Quad-Cameras Launched in India

Alongside Xiaomi and Realme, Korean phone maker Samsung is also adding more 5G smartphones to its budget-centric lineups. After unveiling the Galaxy M32 5G with the Dimensity 720 SoC last week, the company has launched the Galaxy A52s 5G in India today. It includes a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 778 5G, and a 64MP quad-camera setup to take on the likes of OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Moto Edge 20 in India.

Galaxy A52s: Price and Availability

Samsung has priced the Galaxy A52s starting at Rs. 35,999 in India. But you can get it for Rs. 32,999 with an exchange bonus or an instant Rs. 3,000 cashback. The device will be available to buy in three color variants – Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Purple. The handset will be available to buy from Samsung’s online store and offline retail stores.

Galaxy A52s: Specifications

The Galaxy A52s is pretty much the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy A52, and only has a few minor differences. It features the same design with a centered punch-hole selfie camera and rectangular camera module. The display brings an upgrade in the form of a higher refresh rate. The handset includes a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel also boasts 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

The biggest upgrade can be found under the hood. Galaxy A52s is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 750G chipset found aboard its predecessor globally. Snapdragon 778G is built on the 6nm architecture and is more power-efficient. The chipset here is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device runs Android 10-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box and carries IP67 water and dust resistance rating. You get three years of assured software updates with this device.

Turning our attention to the cameras, the quad-camera setup remains the same as the standard Galaxy A52. You have a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree FOV, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The device also includes a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Moreover, the device includes a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support via the USB-C port at the bottom – the same as its predecessor. The handset also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, and all the standard connectivity options. Galaxy A52s supports 12 5G bands in India, including n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, and n78.

So, will you buy the Galaxy A52s over the OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT Master Edition, or Moto Edge 20? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.