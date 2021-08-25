After launching the 4G variant of Galaxy M32 earlier this year, Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy M32 5G in India today. The device brings a few significant changes compared to its 4G counterpart, including a Dimensity processor and 5G connectivity support.

So, before going to the price and availability of the Galaxy M32 5G in India, let’s take a look at the key specs and features.

Galaxy M32 5G Launched in India

Starting with the display, the Galaxy M32 5G boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 1600 x 720p resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. There is also a 13MP selfie snapper housed inside the V-shaped notch at the front.

At the back, the device features a quad-camera setup. This includes a primary 48MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP telephoto lens for portrait shots, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M32 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, which is a 5G-supported chipset designed for mid-range devices. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be further extended to 1TB, thanks to the MicroSD slot on board.

There is also a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging inside the Galaxy M32. Moreover, the device comes with support for Samsung’s Knox Security system. On the software front, the device runs One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Plus, it is confirmed to receive two years of major Android updates.

Other than this, the Galaxy M32 5G comes with support for 5G networks. It has support for 12 5G bands, including N1 (2100), N3 (1800), N5 (850), and several others for improved 5G connectivity.

As for the color options, the device comes in two variants – Slate Black and Sky Blue.

Price and Availability

Coming to the price, Galaxy M32 5G comes in two configurations – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The 6GB + 128GB base model starts at Rs. 20,999 and Samsung did not reveal the price of the high-end model. You can purchase the base model for Rs. 18,999 (instant Rs. 2,000 off) if you are an ICICI credit card.

The device will be available to buy from Amazon India and Samsung’s official online store, starting from September 2.