Samsung Shares Launch Date of Exynos Chipset with AMD Graphics; Possibly the Exynos 2200

Samsung has been known to launch its next-generation high-end chipset, the alleged Exynos 2200, for some time now and the company has finally revealed its launch date. The new flagship chipset is set to launch on January 11, which is also when the long-rumored Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) could be unveiled globally. Here are the details for Samsung’s upcoming flagship Exynos chipset.

Samsung Exynos 2200 Coming Soon

Samsung made the announcement via an official Twitter post. The next-gen Exynos chipset will come with AMD’s RDNA2-based GPU, as confirmed in the tweet attached below. AMD RNDA2 graphics are also found on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. It will be a result of the company’s collaboration with AMD back in 2019. #PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/5V547CpDkP— Samsung Semiconductor (@SamsungDSGlobal) December 30, 2021

The chipset will be gaming-centric and is expected to come with features like ray tracing, which will be a first for a smartphone SoC. For those who don’t know, ray tracing is the simulation of light in 3D rendering for more realistic lighting and better graphics.

This will be in addition to a number of upgraded features the Exynos 2200 is expected to bring to the table. As per previous rumors, the upcoming Exynos chipset could feature a single Cortex-X2 core clocked at 2.9GHz, three cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and four cores at 2.2GHz. The AMD-powered GPU is likely to be called the Xclipse 920, offering up to 17% improvement over its predecessor, as per recent leaks. The CPU is said to bring a mere 5% performance improvement over the Exynos 2100, while the AI and ML smarts of the SoC will see a whopping 117% improvement.

Although not much is known about the upcoming chipset, it is obviously expected to come with performance and efficiency improvements over last year’s Exynos 2100. It is most likely to ship with the highly-rumored Galaxy S22 series, but some regions (including Europe and India) that usually get Exynos chipset-backed models could get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 S22 models this time around.

However, it remains to be seen if the chipset Samsung plans to launch on January 11 is the Exynos 2200. To find out what Samsung has in store for us at the January 11th launch event, stay tuned for all the updates you need!