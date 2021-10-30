Redmi Watch 2 Lite and Redmi Smart Band Pro Launched

After launching the Redmi Note 11 series earlier this week, Xiaomi has unveiled two new wearables — the Redmi Watch 2 Lite and Redmi Smart Band Pro today. The Redmi Watch 2 Lite, as the name suggests, is a cheaper variant of the Redmi Watch 2 the company launched alongside the Redmi Note 11 series.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite offers a 1.55-inch TFT LCD display with 320 x 360 pixel resolution, as opposed to the AMOLED display seen on the regular Redmi Watch 2. While the display is a downgrade, you still get 5ATM water resistance on the Watch 2 Lite.

One of the key highlights of the Watch 2 Lite is the presence of a standalone GPS navigation system. The GNSS chipset on the Watch 2 Lite supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS. With the Watch 2 Lite, Xiaomi promises 100+ fitness modes, including 17 professional modes such as HIIT, yoga, outdoor cycling, treadmill, to name a few.

The health-related features include 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, 24-hour sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing mode, and menstrual cycle tracking. As for the battery life, Xiaomi promises 10 days of typical usage and 14 hours on continuous GPS sports mode from the 262mAh battery that charges magnetically. It’s also worth mentioning that both Watch 2 Lite and Smart Band Pro can sync data with Strava and Apple Health.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Specifications

The Redmi Smart Band Pro offers a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with always-on mode, 450 nits peak brightness, and 194 x 368-pixel resolution. Much like the Watch 2 Lite, you get 5ATM water resistance here.

There are over 110 fitness modes to choose from including 15 professional modes. Moreover, Redmi Smart Band Pro automatically detects and starts treadmill, outdoor running, and outdoor walking modes. You get the usual 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep tracking here too.

The 200mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery with magnetic charging offers 14 days of typical usage and 20 days in power-saving mode.

Price and Availability

Redmi Watch 2 Lite is available in Ivory, Black, and Blue color variants. On the other hand (no pun intended), the Redmi Smart Band Pro goes on sale in a Black color variant. The company has not revealed the price of these products just yet.