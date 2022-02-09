Redmi Smart Band Pro Launched in India; Redmi Smart TV X43 Tags Along

Alongside the Redmi Note 11 series, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Smart Band Pro in India today. It is the latest budget-centric wearable from the company, and arrives with attractive features like a huge AMOLED display, health and sleep tracking, up to 14-days of battery life, and more. There’s also a new Redmi Smart TV X43 that has made its debut in India, so we will take a look at its specs in brief as well.

Redmi Smart Band Pro: Specs and Features

Starting with the design, the Redmi Smart Band Pro carries forward the flat screen design of its non-Pro predecessor that launched in India back in 2020. But the screen now stretches to the edges and the band resembles the Realme Band 2 or the Honor Band 6.

Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel with a 194 x 368p resolution and up to 450 nits of brightness. The display boasts 100% NTSC color gamut support and 8-bit color depth, which is amazing. You also get a wide selection of watch faces, more than 50, that you can change using the companion app.

While the color accuracy and size may seem like the highlight of the display here, the Redmi Smart Band Pro also brings always-on display support and an auto-brightness adjustment feature. The latter will automatically adjust the screen brightness based on the ambient light in your surroundings.

Talking about the health features, the Redmi Smart Band Pro includes a heart-rate sensor and a SpO2 sensor. You can use them for continuous 24-hour heart rate tracking and blood oxygen monitoring. The wearable supports Xiaomi’s LifeQ health algorithm, which lets users keep close track of their health. It also offers stress monitoring, female health tracking, and other features.

This Redmi wearable also supports up to 110+ workout modes, including outdoor running, treadmill, hiking, indoor cycling, jumping rope, elliptical machine, and more. Moreover, the Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with 5ATM water resistance, so you can also track activities like swimming, water polo, rowing, and more.

Finally, the wearable has a 200mAh Li-ion battery that promises up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. You can extend the battery life up to 20 days with power-saving mode. Redmi Smart Band Pro also supports magnetic charging. Plus, it connects with Android and iOS devices over Bluetooth 5.0 technology, enabling features like notification support, music playback control, camera shutter, and more.

Redmi Smart TV X43: Specs and Features

To make 4K content accessible to netizens, Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Smart TV X43 in India today. As the name tells, it includes a 43-inch panel with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support. This smart TV also includes 30W speakers with Dolby Audio support and runs Patchwall 4 based on Android TV 11 out-of-the-box. The company didn’t spend much time talking about the TV on stage, so we will have to wait for the official product listing to know more details such as the port selection, dual-WiFi support, and more.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Smart TV X43 will be available to buy for Rs 28,999, starting from 16th February on Amazon India, Mi online and offline store, and other retail partners.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Smart Band Pro is priced at Rs 3,999 in India and will be available to buy exclusively on Amazon India. It will be on sale for an introductory price of Rs 3,499, starting from 14th February. So, will you buy the Smart Band Pro or the Realme Band 2? Do let us know in the comments section below.