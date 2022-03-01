Redmi Note 11E 5G, Redmi Note 11E Pro Launched in China; Price Starts at CNY 1,199

It seems like Xiaomi is not done with its Redmi Note 11 series as the company has now launched the new Redmi Note 11E series in China. It includes the Redmi Note 11E and the Redmi Note 11E Pro, with the devices featuring 5G support, high refresh rates, and more advanced features. So, let’s take a closer look at the key specifications and features of both the new Redmi Note 11E phones.

Redmi Note 11E Pro: Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 11E Pro features a 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 2400 x 1600 pixels resolution and supports the DCI-P3 color gamut to produce accurate colors. There is also a top-center punch-hole, housing the 16MP selfie shooter.

Speaking of the cameras, the device comes with a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Under the hood, the device packs Snapdragon 695 chipset, which Qualcomm released late last year for budget 5G smartphones. This is the same chipset that powers the Redmi Note 11 Pro in the global markets (and soon in the Indian market as well).

The device packs up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There is also a microSD slot on board that allows storage expansion of up to 1TB. Inside, there is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

As for connectivity, the Redmi Note 11E Pro comes with support for 5G networks, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Hi-Res Audio-certified stereo speakers. The Redmi Note 11E Pro comes in three colorways – Night Sea Glass, Mysterious Black Realm, and Time Monologue.

Redmi Note 11E 5G: Specs and Features

As for the lower-end Redmi Note 11E 5G, the device comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a teardrop-notch to house a 5MP selfie shooter. The rear camera hump has a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The standard Redmi Note 11E packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, based on the 7nm architecture, and it comes with an integrated ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The processor is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging inside the device, which is quite slow for today’s time! It comes in three color variants – green, black, and white.

Price and Availability

Coming to the prices of the new Redmi Note 11E series in China, you can check them out right below.

Redmi Note 11E Pro

6GB + 128GB – CNY 1,699 (around Rs 20,370)

8GB + 128GB – CNY 1,899 (around Rs 22,700)

8GB + 256GB – CNY 2,099 (around Rs 25,160)

Redmi Note 11E

4GB + 128GB – CNY 1,199 (around Rs 14,300)

6GB + 128GB – CNY 1,299 (around Rs 15,500)

As for the availability, the Redmi Note 11E series is currently exclusive to the Chinese market. However, the Redmi Note 11E Pro is expected to launch in India as the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G very soon. Stay tuned for further updates and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.