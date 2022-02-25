Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G India Launch Set for March 9

Xiaomi recently revealed that it will soon launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India. And now, we have a launch date. The Redmi Note 11 Pro series will reach India on 9th March to join the recently launched Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S smartphones. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming Redmi phones.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Soon

Xiaomi has revealed that it launch these two new phones, i.e the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, in India via a virtual event on 9th March at 12 pm. This "Mega" launch event will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube and other social media platforms.

Apart from revealing the launch date, Xiaomi has confirmed a few details about the upcoming phones. That includes support for 108MP cameras, 67W fast charging, a 120Hz display, and 5G support (of course).

For those who don’t know, these are the same Redmi Note phones that launched globally recently. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro in China.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series: Specifications

Considering that Xiaomi has confirmed a few details for the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series that match the global ones, we can expect other specs to be the same too.

Hence, both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G are expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Note 11 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 (much like the recently launched Realme Narzo 50), the Pro Plus model will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood, like the Realme 9 Pro 5G. Both are likely to have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

While the Redmi Note 11 Pro will feature quad rear cameras (108MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP), the Note 11 Pro+ will come with three cameras at the back (108MP, 8MP, 2MP). A 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and possible support for Android 12-based MIUI 13 are on the list of features too. However, the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be a 4G phone, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will support 5G. The price range could be between Rs 15,000 and 25,000.

To know the confirmed details about the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India, you need to wait until the March 9 launch date. S0 stay tuned for all the updates.