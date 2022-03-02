Redmi Note 11 Pro Series Price Tipped Ahead of March 9 Launch in India

Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ 5G in India, which is scheduled for March 9. While the company has shared a few details about the upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro models, a new leak has surfaced, revealing the prices, sale date, and even the color options. So, let’s take look at the details below.

A recent report by Passionategeekz cites industry sources and reveals the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will be available to buy from March 15 via Amazon, Mi stores, and authorized retail partners across India.

The report also mentions that the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available in three color options – Sky Blue, Phantom White, and Stealth Black, and two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. While the base 6GB model will be priced at Rs 16,999, the higher-end 8GB variant will come in at Rs 18,999.

Coming to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, the device will also be available in three color variants, namely Mirage Blue, Stealth Black, and Phantom White. It will come with the same RAM+Storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB as its younger sibling. The former variant is expected to be priced at Rs 21,999, while the latter model will reportedly be priced at Rs 23,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series: Specs and Features

Now, coming to the key specs and features, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ are expected to be similar to the devices’ global variants. The Note 11 Pro+ is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. Hence, Both devices are expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with a punch-hole 16MP selfie shooter.

As for the rear cameras, the lower-end Redmi Note 11 Pro will have a quad-camera setup, including a 108MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+, on the other hand, will pack a triple-camera setup, including a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 Pro will include a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, whereas the Note 11 Pro+ will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. One of the primary differences between the devices is that the Note 11 Pro would be a 4G device, while the Note 11 Pro+ will come with 5G support. Other confirmed details include dual stereo speakers, a Liquid Cooling system, 67W fast charging, and more for the Pro+ variant.

Now, it is worth mentioning that it’s best to wait for the official launch to get a conclusive idea about the Redmi Note 11 Pro series price and availability details. Take this leak with a grain of salt and stay tuned for more information about the devices on launch day.