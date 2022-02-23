Redmi Note 11 Pro Series Launch Officially Teased in India; Check out the Details Here!

If you thought Xiaomi is done launching Redmi Note 11 series phones, you are mistaken. Xiaomi’s Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain has officially teased the upcoming India launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series. The company will soon unveil the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India, including the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, as per rumors. These phones will join the existing Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S, which launched recently in the country.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Soon

Manu Kumar Jain recently took to Twitter to share a short teaser video with the number “11” in the background and an emphasis on “Pro” in the word “Uproar” in the caption. This hints at the imminent arrival of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India. The 2⃣ ultimate champions in the greatest face-off of all times! #XiaomiFans, am I referring to @hawkeye & @RaghuReddy505 or is there another U𝐏𝐑𝐎AR incoming.😉



One thing's for sure, it will only get better!



I ❤️ #Redmi #RedmiNoteSeries pic.twitter.com/TYv6FAGkNs— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 22, 2022

Now, the Xiaomi executive did not reveal the exact launch date of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India in his tweet. However, 91Mobiles, in a recent report, stated that Xiaomi could launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro devices sometime between March 8 and March 10 in India. They are said to be available exclusively via Flipkart.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series: Specs (Confirmed)

Coming to the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+, the devices have already launched globally earlier this year. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (China model).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, while the higher-end Redmi Note 11 Pro+ includes the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. This is unlike the Chinese variants of the devices, which come with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Both phones are likely to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage in India.

As for the cameras, Redmi Note 11 Pro includes a quad-camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features triple rear cameras, including a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Both the devices will rock a 16MP punch-hole selfie snapper at the front.

Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro models are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. However, one of the major differences between the devices is that the higher-end model supports 5G connectivity, while the lower-end model only supports 4G networks. As for the price, they should start under Rs 20,000 and go up to Rs 25,000 in India.

So, are you excited about the Redmi Note 11 Pro series launch in India? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.