Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 with up to 108MP Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India

Following various teasers and leaks, Xiaomi has launched its latest Redmi Note 11 smartphones, the standard Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S, in India today. The smartphones offer several amazing features, including a 108MP camera, 90Hz AMOLED display, and more, at affordable prices. So, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of both the devices before moving on to their prices and availability.

Redmi Note 11S, Note 11 Launched in India

Redmi Note 11S: Key Specs and Features

Starting with the higher-end Redmi Note 11S, Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the device in India for the past few weeks. The Chinese giant already launched the device in the global market late last month.

It sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with support for up to a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The panel comes with a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2400p, supports DCI-P3 color gamut, has a pixel density of 409ppi, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. At the front, Redmi Note 11S has a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP selfie snapper.

Speaking of the cameras, the Redmi Note 11S comes with a quad-camera system at the back. It includes a primary 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, which is one of the highlights of the device. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a couple of 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots. The device can record 1080p and 720p resolution videos at 30FPS.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11S packs the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, clocked at up to 2.05GHz, that comes with an ARM Mali-G57 integrated GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Users can also use the built-in microSD slot to expand the storage to up to 1TB. Furthermore, Xiaomi has integrated RAM booster technology on the phone to further enhance its multitasking capabilities.

Coming to the battery department, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other than these, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, support for dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. It is also splash-proof and carries an IP53 certification rating.

The Redmi Note 11S comes in three color variants – Horizon Blue, Spack Black, and Polar White. It runs the Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Redmi Note 11: Key Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a maximum resolution of 1080 x 2400p, support for DCI-P3 color gamut, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. And much like the Redmi Note 11S, the standard Note 11 also comes with a 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter at the front.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup like the Note 11S. However, instead of the 108MP primary lens, the Note 11 comes with a 50MP primary lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FOV, a 5MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Under the hood, the device packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC along with an integrated Adreno 610 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS storage. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging inside.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 11 comes with dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0 in terms of wireless connectivity. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer onboard.

Coming to the color variant, the Redmi Note 11 comes in three colors, including Twilight Blue, Star Blue, and Graphite Gray, and will run Android 11-based MIUI 13.

Price and Availability

Now, as for the prices of the devices, you can check them out for each of the storage variants of the Redmi Note 11S and Note 11 right below. You can save an additional Rs 1,000 on these phones by using a Bank of Baroda credit or debit card during checkout.

Redmi Note 11S

6GB + 64GB – Rs 16,499

– Rs 16,499 6GB + 128GB – Rs 17,499

– Rs 17,499 8GB + 128GB – Rs 18,499

Redmi Note 11

4GB + 64GB – Rs 13,499

– Rs 13,499 4GB + 128GB – Rs 14,499

– Rs 14,499 6GB + 128GB – Rs 15,499

Coming to the availability, you will be able to buy the Redmi Note 11 from 11th February, whereas the Redmi Note 11S will go on sale from 16th February. Both of these phones will exclusively be available on Amazon India, Mi online and offline stores, and other retail partners.

Buy Redmi Note 11S from Amazon India (starts at Rs 16,499)

Buy Redmi Note 11 from Amazon India (starts at Rs 13,499)