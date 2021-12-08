Redmi Note 11 4G India Launch Expected Soon

Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India, marking the new Redmi Note 11 series‘ entry in the country. It is now expected that the lineup will get a new member in the form of the Redmi Note 11 4G. To recall, the smartphone was officially launched in China last month in addition to the 5G Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Redmi Note 11 4G Coming to India Soon

A report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Redmi Note 11 4G will soon launch in India, although, an exact time of arrival isn’t known. Chances are that it may launch at the beginning of 2022.

Apart from hinting at the launch, the report also highlights the possible RAM+Storage and color variants India will get. It is revealed that the smartphone will come in three RAM+Storage configurations: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB. All these variants are expected to support expandable storage. This is different from what was launched in China. To recall, the Chinese Redmi Note 11 4G model gets two RAM+Storage options: 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB.

The Redmi Note 11 4G is also expected to come in Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue colors.

As for the specs, we can expect the Indian variant to share a resemblance with that of the Chinese variant. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with support for an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate. This means that the refresh rate will change depending upon the content to save battery consumption. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which also powers the Redmi 10 and the Redmi 10 Prime.

The Redmi Note 11 4G has three rear cameras: a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP front camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh with 18W fast charging and runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, dual stereo speakers, and more.

We need to wait for Xiaomi to confirm the news and see when the phone launches in India. We will keep you posted. So, stay tuned.