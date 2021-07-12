Chinese phone maker Xiaomi, after launching the Redmi Note 10S in India earlier this year, is now aiming to expand the Redmi Note 10 lineup with its first 5G smartphone later this month. After a series of teasers last week, the company has today confirmed that it will launch the Redmi Note 10T 5G in the country on July 20.

The Chinese giant launched the Redmi Note 10 5G in China and the global market earlier this year. Now, Redmi is bringing its first 5G smartphone to India as the Redmi Note 10T 5G. It features a 90Hz display, a MediaTek 5G chipset, a triple-camera system, and more.

Redmi Note 10T 5G India Launch

As per Xiaomi’s website and a recent tweet (attached below), the company will unveil the Redmi Note 10T 5G on July 20, presumably in a virtual event. You can find the key specs and features of the upcoming Redmi Note device below.

𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗠𝗜'𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 #𝟱𝗚 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗚! Brace yourselves for #RedmiNote10T5G, launching on 20.07.2021! ☄️ Step in to a #FastAndFuturistic world soon. ✨ Excited? Get notified & participate in the #contest to win: https://t.co/URaeJH2NoM pic.twitter.com/tB2bKN0P2Z — Redmi India – #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 12, 2021

Redmi Note 10T 5G: Specs and Features (Expected)

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G. So, it will boast a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 2400 x 1080p and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Under the hood, the device packs the Dimensity 700 chipset, which is MediaTek’s 7nm SoC with 5G support. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There are three configurations available globally, including 4GB + 64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. However, it is currently unknown which storage variants will Xiaomi launch in India.

Turning to the optics, the Redmi Note 10T 5G is to pack a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie snapper housed in the punch-hole cutout on the front.

Moreover, the device will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will also feature 5G connectivity, of course, a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual SIM support.

It has four color variants, namely, Nebula Ash, Bamboo Azurite, Sunny Mountain Blue, and Moon Shadow Silver. The device is expected to run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 5G in China for a starting price of CNY 1,099, which translates to roughly around Rs 12,500. The company has not revealed the Indian prices for the Redmi Note 10T 5G variants. Nonetheless, we can expect the device to be priced under Rs 15,000 and compete with the likes of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Realme 8 5G in India.