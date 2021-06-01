Poco launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G in the global market earlier last month. And today, the Chinese giant has announced the launch date for this 5G device in India. Poco M3 Pro 5G will be the company’s first 5G smartphone in India and pack a MediaTek chipset. It will be launched on June 8.

Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Date

The launch announcement of the Poco M3 Pro 5G comes from the official Twitter handle of Poco India. The company shared a tweet along with the launch date of the device recently. You can check out the tweet attached right below.

be𝐅or𝟑 we 𝐆et to 𝐓alk more about Q3, let's talk speed? 5G speed! Our first 5G phone, the amazing POCO M3 Pro is coming! Buckle up, people. The one with Mad Speed, Killer Looks hits @Flipkart on June 8th. #POCOM3Pro pic.twitter.com/uI8439V9xZ — POCO India – Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) June 1, 2021

As for the price, there is no official information as of now. However, the global version of the device is priced starting at €159, which translates to Rs 14,150. Hence, we can expect the price of the base model of the M3 Pro 5G to start at under Rs 15,000.

It is expected to lock horns with the recently launched Realme 8 5G, which starts at Rs 15,000. So, if it is priced below Rs 15,000, the Poco M3 Pro 5G could take the crown for the cheapest 5G smartphone in India.

Key Specs and Features

Now, coming to the device itself, the Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole design to house the 8MP selfie snapper at the front.

Speaking of the cameras, the device rocks a triple-camera setup at the back. You will find a primary 48MP sensor and two 2MP lenses for macro and portrait shots.

Coming to the internals, the Poco M3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensty 700 chipset, which is the same as the Realme 8 5G. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also a microSD slot for storage expansion.

Other than these, the M3 Pro 5G packs a huge 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast-charging. Furthermore, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.1, and of course, 5G connectivity. It runs the MIUI 12 for POCO based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

These are the key specs and features of the Poco M3 Pro 5G. So, will you wait for the M3 Pro 5G to launch in India? Or, get the Realme 8 5G instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.