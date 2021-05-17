After launching the second-gen Realme Watch in Malaysia last month, Realme has now announced its plans to unveil its Pro variant. The company recently released an official banner about its AIoT Sports Launch virtual event on May 20. Realme will launch the Realme Watch 2 Pro with a bigger battery and a host of other audio accessories at the event in Malaysia.

The banner, which was published on Realme’s official Facebook handle recently, shows the upcoming Watch 2 Pro, a couple of neckband-style wireless earphones (Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Buds Wireless 2 Neo), and a tiny pocket Bluetooth speaker.

Realme Watch 2 Pro

Starting with the Realme Watch 2 Pro, the smart wearable will feature a square-shaped dial as its predecessor. However, as per a leaked FCC certification, the device will pack a bigger 390mAh battery than the 315mAh unit on the non-Pro variant. Apart from this, we do not know much about it, as of now. However, we expect it to pack similar functionalities and features as the Realme Watch 2.

Realme Buds Wireless 2

Coming to the Realme Buds Wireless 2, it is to be the successor of the Realme Buds Wireless that launched back in 2019. Going by the image on the official banner, it will feature an around-the-neck design, which is similar to its predecessor.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

Along with the Buds Wireless 2, Realme has also announced to launch the Buds Wireless 2 Neo in Malaysia later this week. The company has already launched the Buds Wireless 2 Neo in Srilanka. The wearable comes with 11.2mm drivers and a neckband-style design.

It has Bluetooth 5.0, an IPX4 rating for water resistance, and a 150mAh battery that can deliver up to 17 hours of battery life. You can check out the complete specs from the link above.

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker

Lastly, Realme will launch a pocketable Bluetooth speaker. As per the banner image, the portable speaker will feature a pill-shaped design and a string for easy carrying.

So, these are the upcoming Realme products that will be launched in Malaysia on May 20. The AIot Sports Launch event will be live-streamed on Realme’s Facebook page from 12 PM Malaysian time. That means the event will start at 9:30 AM here in India.