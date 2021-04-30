With the launch of the Realme Watch last year, Realme finally entered the smartwatch industry after entering the fitness-tracker segment earlier. The Chinese giant has since expanded its smartwatch lineup with the Realme Watch S-series last year. Now, Realme has unveiled the second-gen Realme Watch, i.e the Realme Watch 2, in the Malaysian market today.

Realme Watch 2: Key Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, the smartwatch has the square dial design as the original Realme Watch. There is a single button at the right edge and the “Dare to Leap” phrase imprinted on its strap.

It packs a 1.4-inch touch-enabled color display with 323ppi and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Moreover, to allow users to match their watch faces with their styles, Realme offers more than 100 watch faces, including customizable ones and five live watch faces.

Coming to the fitness tracking aspect, the Realme Watch 2 supports 90 sports modes, including rowing, boxing, strength training, golf, table tennis, and many more. This is a huge increase in comparison to the number of sport modes (14) on the Realme Watch and Realme Watch S models.

Apart from this, the Realme Watch 2 also comes with a heart rate sensor to monitor heart rates and a SpO2 sensor to monitor blood oxygen levels. Besides, it can also track users’ sleep and health via the companion app.

Connectivity-wise, the device comes with Bluetooth 5.0. This enables the Realme Watch 2 to double as a remote for Realme’s smart AIoT devices such as the Realme Buds Air and Q series, smart bulbs, smart home appliances, and Bluetooth speakers.

Other than these, the device comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Realme Watch 2 packs a 315mAh battery inside, which can deliver battery life for up to 12 days on a single charge.

Price and Availability

The Realme Watch 2 is priced at MYR 229, which translates to Rs. 4,100. As for the availability of the device, there are no details yet. There is currently no information about when the company will bring this second-gen affordable smartwatch to India. So, stay tuned for more details.