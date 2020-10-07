At its ‘Leap to Next Gen’ IoT launch event today, Realme has unveiled a new selfie stick-cum-tripod alongside a plethora of new products, including the new Realme Smart TV SLED 4K, Realme 7i, and Realme Buds Air Pro. It follows in the footsteps of Xiaomi, who already offers a similar product in the market, to expand its ecosystem portfolio.

Realme Selfie Tripod Features

Dubbed Realme Selfie Tripod, you can use the product as a regular selfie stick and a tripod. The base stand of the tripod can be rotated to 360-degrees so that you can easily capture images from any angle you desire. The company has also included rubber cushioning at the bottom that brings better stability to your videos without any noticeable shakes.

Realme has used aluminum alloy material in the tripod to keep the gadget lightweight while ensuring a firm grip. Speaking of the weight, the company says the tripod weighs 162.5 grams, which is lighter than most smartphones in the market.

The Realme Selfie Tripod comes with a Bluetooth 5.1 remote so that you can capture images and videos from a distance. It is worth noting that the remote button in the tripod is detachable, thereby bringing more flexibility. The remote has a range of 10 meters.

For all your selfie needs, the Realme Selfie Tripod has a maximum length of 60cm when you’re using it as a selfie stick. This way, you can fit more people in group selfies or add more background details in your image.

Price and Availability

Realme Selfie Tripod is priced at Rs. 1,199. You can buy the gadget from the Realme Store and Amazon India. The first sale of the Realme Selfie Tripod is set to be held on October 13.

Buy Realme Selfie Tripod (Rs.1,199)