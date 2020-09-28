Realme is apparently set to announce a new smartphone under the Q-series next month. According to noted tipster, Digital Chat Station, the new smartphone might be announced October 13th. It will reportedly have the model number RMX2173, which suggests it will be the same device that was spotted on the website of China’s electronics certification agency, TENAA, earlier this month.

It is worth noting that Realme’s President of Global Marketing, Xu Qi, recently confirmed that the company will launch a new smartphone with Realme UI 2.0 next month. While he did not confirm the identity of the device, online speculations now suggest that he might actually have been talking about the new Q-series handset. Earlier rumors suggested that Realme might be working on a so-called Realme Q2, so it will be interesting to see what the upcoming device will be named.

According to leaks, the upcoming Q-series phone will feature a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED punch-hole display. It will also apparently ship with a dual-cell battery with possible 65W charging support. It will likely be powered by a 2.4GHz processor paired with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. On the imaging side of things, the phone is said to have a quad-camera setup (48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP) at the back, while on the front, it could have a 16MP sensor.

Meanwhile, alongside the RMX2173, TENAA last week also certified another Realme smartphone with model number RMX 2117. It’s not immediately clear as to whether it will also be part of the Q-series, but we should get more details on that sooner rather than later.