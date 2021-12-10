OnePlus Pad to Launch in India in the First Half of 2022

OnePlus is rumored to introduce its first-ever tablet, purportedly called the OnePlus Pad, for some time now. It seems like the company’s plans to foray into the tablet segment are rather serious and are expected to see the light of the day next year. A recent leak suggests that the OnePlus Pad will launch in India in the first half of 2022.

OnePlus Pad India Launch Tipped

The information comes from tipster Mukul Sharma (via 91Mobiles). As per Sharma, OnePlus could launch a slew of tablets in China but India is likely to see only one. While one might think the tablet will launch alongside the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10 flagships, that might not be the case. Hence, a Q1 launch is not expected.

We can expect the OnePlus Pad to launch in India during the summers. Although, the exact date still remains unknown. Apart from the alleged timeline, not much is known about the tablet. Back in July, the device was found listed on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) website but details on the spec sheet remain under wraps.

The OnePlus Pad, whenever it launches, will compete against the likes of Samsung, Lenovo, and even the budget-centric Realme Pad. Now, it remains to be seen what price category OnePlus targets with its first tablet. From what we can reckon, it could launch the device in the mid-range segment.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also prepping up to launch the OnePlus 10 series as its 2022 flagships. The OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro are confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, feature 50MP rear cameras, get a new design, and loads more. While the company is yet to confirm a launch date, the phones could launch on January 5. It could also launch in January in China first, followed by a global launch in March or April.

Since OnePlus is yet to confirm a lot of details, it’s best to wait. We will be sure to bring you more updates, so keep an eye out. Also, do let us know your expectations for the OnePlus Pad in the comments below.