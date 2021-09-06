Realme Pad Design Revealed Officially; Will Come with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ Display

Earlier last week, Realme confirmed that it will launch its first-ever tablet, the Realme Pad, in India alongside Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i on September 9. Now, ahead of its official release, the company has updated its product teaser page on its website and Flipkart, confirming a few details about the upcoming tablet.

Realme Pad to Launch with a WUXGA+ Display

Now, if you are unaware, Realme Pad’s product teaser page previously confirmed that it will be ultra-thin, coming in at only 6.9mm of thickness. Now, Realme has updated the Flipkart product page, revealing a few key details about the Realme Pad’s display. We have also gotten a first look at the tablet’s design, which proves previous leaks right. As you can see in the image below, the tablet includes a single rear camera and a gold colorway. Rumors suggest that you will be able to get the device in a silver-gray colorway as well.

Moreover, as per the updated product page, the Realme Pad will feature a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display. The WUXGA moniker stands for widescreen ultra extended graphics array, and the tablet boasts a 2000 x 1200 screen resolution. The tablet has an almost bezel-less display with a screen-to-body ratio of 82.5%.

Now, other than the above information, Realme has not confirmed anything about the internal specs. However, as per recent rumors, the device is expected to include the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset that comes with a built-in Mali G52 MC2 GPU. It will presumably be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, with support for expansion up to 512GB via microSD card.

As for the cameras, the Realme Pad might pack a single 8MP camera sensor at the back and another 8MP lens at the front for selfies and video calling. It is also rumored to boast a massive 7,100mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging inside.

Price and Availability

There is no information on the price of the Realme Pad right now. Nonetheless, it is only a couple of days before Realme officially launches the tablet in India. So, we will get to know more about its specs, price, and availability at launch, scheduled for September 9 at 12:30 PM.