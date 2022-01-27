Realme Pad Confirmed to Get Android 12 Update in Q3 2022

Realme stepped foot into the tablet market in India with the launch of the Realme Pad last year. Though we dubbed Realme Pad as the best budget tablet under Rs 20,000 in our YouTube video, to our disappointment, the company announced earlier this month that the 4-month old Realme Pad will not receive the Android 12 update. However, the company has changed its mind and confirmed today that Realme Pad will receive the latest Android 12 update later this year.

Realme India’s VP and President Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce that the Realme Pad will receive the Android 12 update in the third quarter of 2022. Sheth included a link for the official announcement in his tweet that leads to a community forum post. You can check out the tweet right below. We hear you #realmeFans!

Delighted to share with you all that our #realmePad will receive the Android 12 update in Q3, this year.https://t.co/co2YhQnkUP— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) January 26, 2022

Now, when the company revealed that the Realme Pad will not receive the Android 12, despite being launched in the market recently, many users were disappointed. So, after listening to user feedback, the company has now decided to deliver Android 12 to its tablet later this year.

It is worth mentioning that companies like Nokia and Samsung have already confirmed to deliver Android 12 to their tablet devices in the market. So, if Realme would have followed its previous plan of not delivering the update to the Realme Pad, it would have lost a chunk of the market as most potential customers would have ditched the tablet from the company due to the lack of support for the latest Android platform. However, now that the company has confirmed to deliver the update to its tablet in Q3 2022, many customers are expected to pick up the device over other best tablet offerings in the market.

What are your thoughts on Realme’s decision to release Android 12 for its first-ever tablet? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.