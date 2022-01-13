Sadly, the 4-Months-Old Realme Pad Won’t Get the Android 12 Update!

Back in September last year, Realme forayed into the tablet space with the launch of the Realme Pad. Owing to its newness, an Android 12 update in the near future isn’t too much to ask for. However, to everyone’s dismay, the four-month-old Realme Pad will not receive the Android 12 update.

As part of a recent FAQ episode on Realme Community, the company confirmed the news via an answer to a question on whether or not the Realme Pad will be updated to Android 12. The answer read, “No, Realme Pad will not be updated to Android 12, but will keep receiving security and performance updates throughout its software lifecycle.“

While the promise of regular security updates feels like a silver lining, it is weird and disappointing that the company won’t be providing an Android 12 update for its first tablet, and that too, a recently launched device. It’s not like users are asking for the latest iteration of Android on a three-year-old device, but instead, a fourth-month-old offering.

You must know that both Nokia and Samsung have confirmed that they will release the Android 12 update for their budget Nokia T20 and Galaxy Tab A7 tablets, respectively. Now, it gives people more of a reason to not opt for Realme tablets if proper software updates cycles matter to them.

The decision also raises questions on the company’s future tablets, which are expected to release soon. While there are chances that Realme might reserve a satisfactory update cycle for those tablets, one can’t be sure with the first device getting no love from the company.

Realme is expected to release the second iteration of the Realme Pad soon (via 91Mobiles). It was recently spotted on Geekbench and the listing hints at an Unisoc processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an affordable price tag.

It remains to be seen how Realme takes ahead the update cycle for its devices other than smartphones. Meanwhile, do tell us how you feel about this decision in the comments below.