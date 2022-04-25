Realme Narzo 50A Prime with 50MP Cameras Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Ahead of the RealmeGT Neo 3 launch in India, the company has introduced the Narzo 50A Prime as another member of the Narzo 50 series in India. The smartphone boasts a fancy-looking design, 50MP AI triple rear cameras, and more. Here’s a look at the details.

Price and Availability

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a price tag of Rs 11,499 (4GB + 64GB) and Rs 12,499 (4GB + 128GB) in India. It competes with the likes of the Redmi 10A, the Moto G22, and more. The phone will be available to buy starting from April 28 via Amazon India, Realme’s online store, and leading retail stores.

Specs and Features

The Narzo 50A Prime features a Kevlar Speed Texture Design, which is different from the previous-gen Narzo 50 smartphones. This includes flat edges too. The phone comes in Flash Black and Flash Blue color options.

There’s a 6.6-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display with support for a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7%, a peak brightness of 600 nits, and a pixel density of 401ppi. Underneath, the Narzo 50A Prime gets an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The cameras are considered one of the highlights of the phone. There are three at the back, including a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP B&W lens. For selfies, you can summon an 8MP camera. The phone gets various camera features like the Night mode, Portrait mode, HDR, time-lapse videos, and more.

The battery capacity stands at 5,000mAh, which supports 18W fast charging, which could have been faster. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime runs Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11, which again isn’t the best idea when budget smartphones like the recent Moto G22 are offering Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Furthermore, the Narzo 50A Prime comes with other features like a 3-card slot, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.