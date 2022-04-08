Moto G22 with 90Hz Display, 50MP Camera Launched in India

As revealed a couple of days ago, Motorola has now launched the budget-centric Moto G22 as part of the Moto G-series in India today. The smartphone, which previously made a global debut, comes with a 90Hz display, 50MP cameras, Android 12, and more. Here’s a look at all the details.

Moto G22: Price and Availability

The Moto G22 is an affordable smartphone that retails at Rs 10,999 in India. However, interested buyers can get it at Rs 9,999 with a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank cards. It will be available to buy on Flipkart, starting April 13 and the 10% discount offer is only valid between April 13 and April 14.

As for other offers, users can get a 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card, a chance to get the 2nd-Gen Google Nest Hub at Rs 4,999, and a discount of Rs 2,000 on your next purchase on Flipkart. EMI option is also available.

The Motorola Moto G22 comes in Iceberg Blue and Cosmic Black colorways. A Mint Green color is also expected to arrive soon.

Moto G22: Specs and Features

The Moto G22 has an oval-shaped rear camera hump with a slight flat-edge design with UV textures and a punch-hole screen. The 6.5-inch Max Vision IPS LCD display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ screen resolution. The device comes with a water-repellent design.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB.

On the camera front, you will find four rear sensors, including a 50MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 118-degrees, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. You will also find a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The Moto G22 comes with camera features like Portrait mode, Night Vision, Pro mode, Face Beauty, HDR, Google Lens integration, and a lot more.

The smartphone is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery, which only supports 20W TurboPower Charge. It runs near-stock Android 12 and supports Business Grade security with ThinkShield. Furthermore, there’s support for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Moto Gestures, and Face Unlock.