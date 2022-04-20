Redmi 10A with MediaTek Helio G25, Redmi 10 Power with Snapdragon 680 Launched in India

Xiaomi has finally brought the entry-level “Desh ka Smartphone” — the Redmi 10A to India after launching it in China recently. The smartphone arrives with an attractive Evol design, RAM Booster, and more at an affordable price tag. Here’s a look at all you need to know.

Redmi 10A: Specs and Features

The new member of the Redmi 10 series comes after the recently launched Redmi 10 in India. The phone looks a lot like it and comes with a large square-shaped camera hump, which houses one camera, LED flash, and a fingerprint scanner too. It comes in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey colorways.

Upfront, there’s a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and support for a Sunlight mode. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Sadly, it gets lesser RAM and storage as compared to China, where Xiaomi launched the phone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as the high-end model. But you do get the RAM Booster feature for an extra 1GB of RAM.

As for the cameras, the Redmi 10A houses a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. And, we are seeing a single rear camera again! The cameras support features like the Night mode, Portrait mode, HDR control, Pro mode, time-lapse videos, and more.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. This is really less than what we tend to get with phones falling in and around the same price category. Xiaomi tries to console us by confirming that it is providing an in-box charger, at least! The Redmi 10A runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Again, Android 12 would have been a likable choice, given that the Moto G22 also runs it. Additionally, it supports a 3.5mm audio jack, a micro-USB port (disappointing again!), and more.

Redmi 10 Power: Specs and Features

Xiaomi continues to expand its last year’s Redmi 10 series and has added Redmi 10 Power to the lineup as well. This phone is a Redmi 10 lookalike, includes a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. Did you really think we'll do a Redmi Launch without adding that extra layer of SURPRISE?!



Welcome the mega powerful #Redmi10Power

📍 6nm @Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

📍 6000mAh Battery

📍 6.71'' Display

📍 50MP Camera



To top it

8GB RAM + 3GB Extra RAM Booster! pic.twitter.com/mb3GrqU1CD— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 20, 2022

The Redmi 10 Power has a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, along with a 5MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. It comes in a single 8GB of RAM+128GB of storage model, which supports an extra RAM of 3GB via the RAM booster feature. Other details are similar to that of the Redmi 10.

Price and Availability

The Redmi 10A is priced at Rs 8,499 (3GB+32GB) and Rs 9,499 (4GB+64GB) in India. It will be up for grabs, starting April 26 via Amazon India and the company’s website.

On the other hand, the Redmi 10 Power comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 but there’s no word on its availability details as of now. We will keep you posted on this, so stay tuned.