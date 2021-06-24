After launching the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and budget-centric Narzo 30A in India earlier this year, Realme has expanded its Narzo 30-series in India today. The company has launched the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G in the country. The devices come packed with MediaTek processors, a 90Hz display, 5,000mAh batteries, and more.

So, before going to the price and availability of the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G in India, here’s a quick rundown of the key specs and features.

Realme Narzo 30 and 30 5G Launched in India

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Starting with the higher-end Narzo 30 5G, it was first launched in the global markets late last month. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has a resolution of 1080 x 2400p, a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, and goes up to 600 nits peak brightness.

At the back, there is a rectangular triple camera module with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP sensor for macro shots. Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter as well.

Under the hood, the device packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is a 5G-supported chipset with an integrated ARM Mali-G57 GPU. It is the same processor that powers devices like the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Oppo A53s 5G. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM, with support for Dynamic RAM expansion that converts the ROM into RAM to expand it up to 11GB. It has 128GB of internal storage. The device also comes with a microSD slot to expand the storage up to 1TB.

In addition, the Narzo 30 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It charges via a USB-C port at the bottom. The smartphone comes with 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Realme Narzo 30

Coming to the lower-end, non-5G variant, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a similar 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate as its elder sibling. It has a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio, boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio with 405ppi pixel density, and goes up to 580 nits of peak brightness.

Turning to the optics, the Narzo 30 also comes with a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the device packs a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 30 packs the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, which can be found in devices like the Redmi Note 10S. It is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. It also has a dedicated microSD slot to expand the internal storage.

As for the battery, the Narzo 30 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast-charging technology. This essentially juices up the device completely in 65 minutes and delivers up to 32 days of standby time.

Moreover, there is a USB-C port for charging and data transfer that sits alongside the 3.5mm audio jack. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Coming to the prices, the higher-end Realme Narzo 30 5G comes in a single storage variant of 6GB + 128GB and is priced at Rs 15,999.

The 4G variant of Narzo 30, on the other hand, comes in two storage variants – a 4GB + 64GB model and a 6GB + 128GB model. The lower storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499 and the higher-storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499. The Narzo 30 5G will go on sale from June 30, while its 4G counterpart will be available from June 29.

The company is also giving an early bird discount of Rs 500 on all of its newly-launched devices, including the new Realme Smart TV and the Realme Buds Q2. Both the Narzo 30 and the 30 5G come in two color variants, namely Racing Silver and Racing Blue, and will be available to buy on Flipkart, Realme’s online store as well as offline retail stores.