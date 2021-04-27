After launching the F19 series in India last month, Oppo has expanded its A-series of smartphones in the country by launching the A53s 5G today. It follows the Oppo A53, which the company launched in India back in August 2020, and it sits right below the higher-end Oppo A74 5G that was launched in India recently.

So, before going to the price and availability details, let’s take a look at some of the key specs and features of the device, shall we?

Oppo A53s 5G Launched in India

Starting with the design, the Oppo A53s 5G has a design similar to its predecessor. The punch-hole design on the A74 5G has, however, been replaced with a waterdrop notch here. On the front, you have a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 1600 x 720p resolution, standard 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 480 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, the device packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging onboard as well. Furthermore, the Oppo A53s 5G comes with 5G connectivity for cellular networks, dual SIM card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Coming to the optics, the Oppo A53s features a triple-camera setup. This includes a 13MP primary sensor and a couple of 2MP sensors for capturing macro shots and depth info. Moreover, there is an 8MP selfie snapper housed in the waterdrop notch at the front.

Other key features of the A53s 5G include a USB-C port for charging along with a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The device comes in two colors – Ink Black and Crystal Blue, and runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

The Oppo A53s will be competing with the Realme 8 5G, which was recently launched in India, due to the pretty similar price tags. The base variant of Oppo A53s 5G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage comes at Rs 14,990 while the higher-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,990 in India.

The Oppo A53s 5G will be exclusively available to buy from Flipkart on May 2 at 12:00 PM IST. As for now, you can register to get notified when the device goes on sale. So, which budget smartphone are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments below.