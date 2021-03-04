Realme joins the ranks of Xiaomi and Samsung with the launch of its first Snapdragon 888-powered flagship smartphone. As promised, the Chinese giant took the wraps off Realme GT in China today. It features top-of-the-line specifications, including a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP triple camera, 65W fast-charging, and more.

Price and Availability

Before we talk about the specifications, here are the pricing details for the Realme GT. The flagship starts at CNY 2,799 (~Rs. 31,450) for the 8GB+128GB variant. You have to shell out CNY 3,299 (~Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant and the Vegan Leather special edition variant.

Realme GT is now up for pre-order in China and will go on sale starting from 10th March.

Realme GT: Specifications

Realme GT features a glass back panel, which will be available in blue and grey color variants. But, we are more excited about the dual-tone Vegan Leather variant. It uses two different materials in two different colors (black & yellow) to achieve a Bumblebee-like back design. The company has already revealed that a one-piece moulding process was developed for the back leather jacket and inner frame. It allows the vegan leather to hug the back panel more tightly.

Enough about the design, the Realme GT features a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR10+ support. You also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a punch-hole cutout, which houses a 16MP selfie camera, at the top left.

On the rear, the rectangular camera cutout houses a primary 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor. You have an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera onboard. This is a flagship smartphone from Realme but the camera specifications pale in comparison to even the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that launched in India today.

Under the hood, the flagship Snapdragon 888 5G chipset powers the Realme GT. You will also find up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard. The company also offers a stainless steel + copper VC cooling chamber, which helps reduce temperature up to 15-degree Celcius. Realme GT runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

The device supports SA/NSA 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6e, and Bluetooth 5.2 as well. The best part, however, will have to be the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack aboard this smartphone. Finally, you will find a 4,500mAh battery pack with 65W Super Dart fast-charging support onboard. It will enable you to fully charge your smartphone in under 40 minutes.

Further, the company has also teased its upcoming smartphone in the new Realme GT series. The Realme GT Neo will be “one of the first smartphones to equip the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G flagship chipset” in the world. The company did not offer any exact timeline for its release, so stay tuned for more information.