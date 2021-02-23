Realme is all set to unveil its first Snapdragon 888-backed flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 5G, in China on 4th March. The company is teasing bits of information about the design, cameras, charging speeds, and more on social media. And today, it has offered us a first look at the vegan leather special variant of the Realme GT 5G at MWC Shanghai 2021.

As you can see in the images, Realme GT 5G will flaunt a ‘dual-tone Vegan Leather’ design. The company has used two different materials in two different colors (black and yellow) to achieve this ‘Bumblebee-like’ back design.

Realme further boasts to have developed a one-piece moulding process for the back leather cover and the inner frame. Thanks to this process, the vegan leather hugs the back panel more tightly. Not just that, it also offers a “more delicate texture, softer touch feeling, and better color effect,” as per the official press release.

Another key highlight of the Realme GT 5G, as revealed in the image above, will have to be the stainless steel VC cooling system. The company reveals that you will find a stainless steel-copper design and advanced VC chamber onboard. It will help reduce the CPU temperature by up to 15-degree Celcius.

In addition, Realme also announced a shift in strategy at the event. It will now follow a “Dual-platform Dual-flagship” strategy. What does this mean? Well, the company will now be releasing two flagship series each year. One will be backed by Snapdragon 800-series chipsets whereas the other will have MediaTek Dimenisty 5G chipsets under the hood. The Realme GT is the former and the company has confirmed that a Dimensity 1200-backed flagship is coming very soon.

Not just that, one of these flagship lineups will focus on offering better performance to users. The other will bring new camera innovation in tow. You will see much-improved camera technology aboard one of these two lineups. Realme will have more to share in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more information.