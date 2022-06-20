Entry-Level Realme C30 Launched in India; Here Are the Details!

Realme has added a new phone to its affordable C series called the Realme C30 in India. The phone comes in addition to the Realme C31 and the C35 phones, which were recently launched in the country. Here is a look at the specs, price, and more details.

Realme C30: Specs and Features

The Realme C30 comes with an attractive design despite being a budget phone. It flaunts an ultra-slim vertical stripe design and is touted to be the lightest and the slimmest in its segment. It comes in three color options, namely, Lake Blue, Bamboo Green, and Denim Black.

The phone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7% and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The internal storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card.

On the camera front, there is a single 8MP AI rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. There’s support for various camera features like the Portrait mode, HDR, Beauty mode, Time-lapse, Super Night mode, and more. The Realme C30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Additional details include support for dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. Sadly, it comes with a Micro-USB slot for charging! It also runs Realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11, which is again a bit disappointing.

Price and Availability

The Realme C30 is priced at Rs 7,499 (2GB+32GB) and Rs 8,299 (3GB+32GB) and competes with the likes of the Micromax In 2c, the Redmi 10A, and more.

It will be available to buy via Realme’s website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores, starting on June 27.