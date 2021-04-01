Following the launch of the Realme 8 series in India and the latest Realme GT Neo in China, the company is now aiming to launch three new smartphones in India soon. The upcoming devices will arrive be under Realme’s C-series and include the Realme C20, C21, and C25. And the company will launch the devices in India on April 8.

Now, if you did not know, Realme has already unveiled the upcoming C-series devices in other markets such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia earlier this year. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced the launch date for the upcoming C-series devices in an official tweet today.

Get ready to experience the Entry level gaming and battery monster, the #realmeC25! Launching at 12:30PM IST on 8th April. #EntertainmentKaTripleDhamaka pic.twitter.com/enWGckMVcX — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) April 1, 2021

While the tweet only mentions the Realme C25, the company is sending out press invites to confirm that Realme C20 and C21 will also launch on the same day.

Realme C-Series: Key Specs and Features

Realme C20

Realme launched the budget-centric Realme C20 in Vietnam back in January. It is an entry-level device with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600p. The display comes with a water-drop notch design to house the 5MP selfie snapper. At the back, there is a single 8MP camera.

Under the hood, the Realme C20 packs the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Moreover, there is support for storage expansion up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD slot.

Inside, there is a 5,000mAh battery that charges via the micro-USB port at the bottom. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack beside the charging port and the device runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The Realme C20 comes in two color options, i.e Black and Grey, and is priced at VND 2,490,000 (~Rs. 7,800).

Realme C21

The Realme C21 was initially launched in the Malaysian market in early March. Later, the company launched the device in Indonesia along with the C25.

It features a 6.5-inch IPS panel with a similar water-drop notch as the C20. The LCD panel comes with an HD+ resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.5%. Furthermore, as per the company, the device has received TUV Rheinland certification for high dependability.

Coming to the cameras, Realme C21 comes with a 5MP selfie camera and a triple-camera setup on the rear. The rear module includes a 13MP primary sensor and a couple of 2MP sensors.

Inside, the device packs the same MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. And similar to the C20, the C21 also comes with a dedicated microSD slot to expand the memory up to 256GB.

There is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and a 3.5mm jack at the bottom. It also comes with 4G VoLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support. And it runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The Realme C21 comes in two color options, i.e Black and Blue, and is priced at MYR 499 (~Rs 9,029).

Realme C25

The Realme C25 is the highest-end model in the series and comes with the strongest specs amongst the three. It has the same 6.5-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600p. The waterdrop notch up top houses a higher-end 8MP selfie camera on this device.

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup and instead of the 13MP primary lens in the previous C21, the C25 includes a massive 48MP primary sensor. It also includes a couple of 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth information. Moreover, the device packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the device packs the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Further, the device packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs the latest Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The Realme C25 comes in two color options, i.e Blue and Grey. It also has two storage variants – a 64GB and a 128GB variant. And the price starts from IDR 2,099,000 (~Rs 10,572).

Realme C-Series India Launch

So, these are the three new devices under the Realme C-series that are launching in India on April 8. You can check out the virtual event on Realme’s social handles and official YouTube channel on the said date at 12:30 PM IST.