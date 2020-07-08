Realme’s entry-level C-series has achieved an amazing milestone in its two years of existence. The company kicked off the C-series with Realme C1 back in 2018 but the Realme C3 is the most recent addition to the portfolio. This affordable smartphone series has amassed over 7.5 million users, as revealed by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter today.

We will only see more new users join the collective as Realme is already gearing up to launch its next C-series smartphone. The official Realme Twitter account first asked users to ‘stay tuned for the next addition’ to the C-series, dropping the first teaser for Realme C11’s India launch.

And now, just a couple-odd hours later, it has officially confirmed that Realme C11 will make its India debut very soon. The teaser poster below includes a feature phone with the letter ‘C’ and ’11’ highlighted really clearly. Decoding the teaser is as obvious as the sun rising in the east. The teaser does not shed light on Realme C11’s India launch date.

Decode this image and tell us the name of the smartphone we are coming up with. Stay tuned for #TheBiggerUpgrade! pic.twitter.com/bTdUaOXQyx — realme (@realmemobiles) July 8, 2020

Realme C11 Specs, Features, and Price

Realme C11 was first launched in Malaysia earlier last week as one of the first phones to be powered by the new gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It’s packing 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. The device runs Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

the Realme C11 features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1600 x 720 resolution, 88.7% screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop notch with a 5MP selfie snapper. On the rear, you get a square dual-camera module. It includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s no fingerprint sensor on board.

The smartphone also includes a 5,000mAh battery pack and the older microUSB port as opposed to a USB Type-C port for charging.

As for the pricing, the Realme C11 retails at 429 RM (Malaysian Ringgit), which is around Rs. 7,500. This is probably an apt currency conversion as I expect the Realme C11 to arrive at the said price in India. The Realme C3 and Narzo 10A already occupy the Rs. 8,999 price bracket, so it would be foolish to introduce another device at the same price point.