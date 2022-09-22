Realme Book Slim Available for Under Rs 30,000 During Flipkart BBD Sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is now live. Apart from lucrative iPhone deals, Flipkart is also offering the Realme Book Slim laptop with exciting discounts and if you are looking for an affordable laptop, this could be your answer.

Realme Book Slim Flipkart Deal Is Attractive!

The Realme Book Slim is available at Rs 30,990 for the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor variant. This comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. However, this deal can further become sweet and you can get the laptop at Rs 27,990.

You can get Rs 1,250 off on the Axis Bank credit card, along with an additional 8% off on the use of the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. And if you end up exchanging this with an old device, you can get an exchange discount of up to Rs 18,100.

This makes the Realme Book Slim a pretty good purchase to go for right now. The laptop comes with a 14-inch 2K IPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 400 nits, 100% sRGB color gamut, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. I have used the laptop for a few months and the display is really good for the price. The laptop weighs 1.38 kgs and doesn’t feel bulky.

There’s a 54Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging, which can easily fill up the battery in about an hour. It comes with HARMAN-backed speakers, an advanced cooling system, Thunderbolt 4, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, an HD front camera, and more. It runs Windows 11.

As for the other variants, the Core i5/8GB/512GB variant is priced at Rs 41,990 and the Core i5/16GB/512GB model is priced at Rs 59,990.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is currently live for the Flipkart Plus members and will be open for all after midnight and will go on until September 30. Do let us know if you end up buying the Realme Book Slim via the 2022 Flipkart sale in the comments below.

